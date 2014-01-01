We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.



9:06-9:29a ET - Megan Barth - The proprietor of Reganbabe.com reviews the Sunday News Shows, and latest sexual harassment news from Hollywood to the halls of congress.



9:32-9:42a ET - Clay Walker - The Multi Platinum Country Music Artist talks his 25 year career and celebrates the role of caregivers who help those with chronic diseases.



9:46-9:58a ET - Phil Kerpen - How Bob Menendez’s Friends Helped Him Steer Clear of Jail. The President of American Commitment discusses.



10:06-10:29a ET - Michael Daugherty - Tis the season to protect our credit cards, From the Mueller probe to Fusion GPS and Uranium One, the political and cyber security analyst reports.



10:32-10:42a ET - Andrea Samber - America Recycles Day, a Keep America Beautiful national initiative, is the only nationally-recognized day dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States. Co-Director of Strategic Alliances - Cotton Incorporated shares.



10:46-10:59a ET - Scott Whitlock - Nets Ignore Menendez Trial, Don’t Cover for 70 Days. The associate editor for the Media Research Center's NewsBusters.org reports.



11:06-11:29a ET - Craig Chapman - Battled Hardened: An Infantry Officer's Harrowing Journey from D-Day to V-E Day. The author shares.



11:32-11:58a ET - Jeff Kanter - Healthcare Insurance Expert & Co-Founder: My Academy of Health Excellence says it's time to put healthcare between us and our doctor.



