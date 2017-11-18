This week’s guests include tech journalist Josh Centers, Managing Editor for TidBITS, and author of “Take Control of Apple TV” and other titles. Josh talks at length about his iPhone X, and perhaps its most controversial feature, the notch. He explains how easy it was for him to adapt to a smartphone that doesn’t have the traditional Home button. As the owner of a new Nintendo Switch portable gaming console, Josh explains how he, his wife, and his son have been using the new gadget. Gene delivers an update on whether or not he’s changed his mind about not buying an Apple Watch, and the discussion moves to the case of the missing spare tire, as most cars come with either a limited use donut spare tire, a canister with which to repair a flat, or a “run-flat” tire that is costly to replace.



You’ll also hear from columnist Bryan Chaffin, co-founder and co-publisher of The Mac Observer. As the interview continues, Bryan will explain how he’s waiting for the arrival of an iPhone X that may arrive during the session. Did it show up, or was there a false alarm? He also discusses his decision to buy an Apple TV 4K even though he doesn’t have a 4K TV. There’s also a brief discussion about an article from Bryan’s colleague, John Martellaro, about why Apple needs a “smarter way” to manage macOS upgrades. He suggests several system checks, including whether apps are compatible with the new OS and making sure the user has backups. Gene expresses his skepticism about comments made by Sir Jonathan Ive, about Apple’s innovation process, in a Time magazine interview in connection with the iPhone X being listed as one of the top 25 inventions of 2017.