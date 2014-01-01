We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.



9:06-9:29a ET - Maria Espinoza - DOJ puts sanctuary cities on notice that they are violating Federal immigration laws. Immigration/DACA expert and Nat'l Dir of The Remembrance Project.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - As Tax Reform is working its way through Congress, the Tea Party Patriots Founder updates us on the progress along with the latest on the GIG Act.



9:46-9:58a ET - Lisa Anderson - Director of Young Adults, Host of The Boundless Show discusses why heterosexuals are so obsessed with height in online dating.



10:06-10:15a ET - Jordan Goodman - Reporting on Tax Reform in a novel understanding way, it's America's Money Answers Man.



10:19-10:29a ET - Rebecca Rabbitt - This Thanksgiving Make Sure Your Parents’ 2018 Medicare Part D Plan Is the One That’s Best for Them. She is a Medicare Part D expert with Express Scripts.



10:32-10:42a ET - Eric Lachter - PlayStation's VP Marketing talks the hottest games, newest trends and best Black Friday

deals.



10:46-10:58a ET - Dr Jason Lisle - Keeping Faith in the Age of Reason: Refuting Alleged Bible Contradictions. The best selling author and apologists talks about his new book.



11:06-11:29a ET - Michael Hansen - Independent filmmaker from Denmark exposed the impending destruction of Europe by Muslim immigrants through his documentary film KILLING EUROPE



11:32-11:58a ET - Robert Whaples - His latest book, POPE FRANCIS AND THE CARING SOCIETY delivers several essays from professors, academics, and economists on how Pope Francis has addressed the following topics: the environment, capitalism, the family, property rights, and markets.

