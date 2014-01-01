« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sanctuary Cities Put on Notice, Tax Reform Progressing & Online Dating  (Read 15 times)

blue rhino creative

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 23
  • Karma: +1/-2
Sanctuary Cities Put on Notice, Tax Reform Progressing & Online Dating
« on: Today at 10:53:48 AM »
We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.

9:06-9:29a ET - Maria Espinoza - DOJ puts sanctuary cities on notice that they are violating Federal immigration laws.  Immigration/DACA expert and Nat'l Dir of The Remembrance Project.

9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - As Tax Reform is working its way through Congress, the Tea Party Patriots Founder updates us on the progress along with the latest on the GIG Act.

9:46-9:58a ET - Lisa Anderson - Director of Young Adults, Host of The Boundless Show discusses why heterosexuals are so obsessed with height in online dating.

10:06-10:15a ET - Jordan Goodman - Reporting on Tax Reform in a novel understanding way, it's America's Money Answers Man.

10:19-10:29a ET - Rebecca Rabbitt - This Thanksgiving Make Sure Your Parents’ 2018 Medicare Part D Plan Is the One That’s Best for Them.  She is a Medicare Part D expert with Express Scripts. 

10:32-10:42a ET - Eric Lachter - PlayStation's VP Marketing talks the hottest games, newest trends and best Black Friday
deals.

10:46-10:58a ET - Dr Jason Lisle - Keeping Faith in the Age of Reason: Refuting Alleged Bible Contradictions.  The best selling author and apologists talks about his new book.

11:06-11:29a ET - Michael Hansen - Independent filmmaker from Denmark exposed the impending destruction of Europe by Muslim immigrants through his documentary film KILLING EUROPE

11:32-11:58a ET - Robert Whaples - His latest book, POPE FRANCIS AND THE CARING SOCIETY delivers several essays from professors, academics, and economists on how Pope Francis has addressed the following topics:  the environment, capitalism, the family, property rights, and markets.  


Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast