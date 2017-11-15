We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.



9:06-9:29a ET - Breaking News - AG Jeff Sessions feeling Capital Hill heat, & Hillary Clinton Nuclear Bribery?



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - As Tax Reform is working its way through Congress, the Tea Party Patriots Founder updates us on the progress along with the latest on the GIG Act.



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - Why Judge Moore’s Supporters Remain Loyal. Legal analyst and professor explains.



10:06-10:29a ET - Keith Koffler - Award-winning reporter who has covered four presidents, and is the founder-editor of White House Dossier talks about his new book, Bannon, Always The Rebel.



10:32-10:42a ET - Adina Renee Adler - China Ban on Scrap Imports Could Limit Recycling Options for Americans. Restrictions Would Have a Devastating Impact on U.S. Scrap Recycling Industry says the Sr. Dir of Gov Relations and In'l Affairs for ISRI



10:46-10:59a ET - Andrea Kaye - They're all buzzing around the "Cooler." AK focuses on what everyone is talking about like Judge Moore & AG Sessions.



11:06-11:58a ET - Steve Sherman - The author and Senior Editor at DailySurge.com says It's Time for Churches to Take Security Serious or Risk Being the Next Slaughterhouse.



11:32-11:58a ET - David Wakeen - The author of 9/11 and the World Today who was there at Ground Zero helping police and first responders.