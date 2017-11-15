We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.



9:06-9:29a ET - Horace Cooper - NAACP Protest of "Star-Spangled Banner" Rebuked by Black Conservatives. Legal commentator, and adjunct fellow with the National Center for Public Policy Research explains.



9:32-9:58a ET - Jeff Kanter - Healthcare Insurance Expert & Co-Founder: My Academy of Health Excellence says it's time to put healthcare between us and our doctor.



10:06-10:15a ET - Samantha Mills-Mao - The Good New Girl is back with another episode of the most popular viral videos.



10:19-10:29a ET - Dr William Cefalu - American Diabetes Month® Campaign Celebrates the Millions of Heroes Managing Diabetes Every Day. ADA Medical & Mission Officer explains.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Willie Lawrence & Comedian Rodney Perry - Find out How the 2017 Hypertension Clinical Practice Guidelines Will Change the Way Healthcare Providers Evaluate and Manage High Blood Pressure.



10:46-10:59a ET - Thomas McClary - The legendary 7 time Grammy nominee & founder of the world-renowned funk/soul band The Commodores, discusses his new memoir Rock & Soul.



11:06-11:29a ET - Robin Dreeke - The author of The Code of Trust: An American Counterintelligence Experts Five Rules to Lead and Succeed.



11:06-11:58a ET - Jed Macosco - Why should November 15, 2017 be important to Christians? It marks the 100 year anniversary of Oswald Chambers’ death. He is one of the contributors to the new book, Utmost Ongoing.

