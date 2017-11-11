This week’s guests include outspoken commentator and podcaster Kirk McElhearn. The main focus is on taxes, and whether Apple is unfairly reducing its corporate tax burden by strategic parking of its huge offshore money hoard. Apple has selected the small island of Jersey, which has ties to the UK. In a series of statements, the company claims that it pays billions of dollars in taxes every year, and that it is complying with the law regardless of the skepticism about such practices, but Kirk is skeptical of the practice. The discussion shifts from taxes to electric cars, as Kirk explains that he owns a Toyota Yaris hybrid. Among the models mentioned is the somewhat pricy BMW i3, and the new compact-sized Tesla, the Model 3, which is still confronting problems in ramping up production.



You’ll also hear from prolific author Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus, who talks about the ongoing fear-mongering but some members of the media about the iPhone X and its Face ID and other features. Bob explains that, despite the advertised backorder situation, he was able to buy one from his mobile carrier and receive it on the day it was released. But will he keep it? He appears to be skeptical of its perceived advantages, but will make a decision while he still has time to return it for a refund. He is also holding off publishing a review while he considers its value. Bob also discusses the use of iPads in major league baseball, and how it may have helped the Houston Astros win the World Series. He also says that you shouldn’t be in a rush to install a new OS on your Mac, iPhone or iPad, and maybe wait a short while to make sure there aren’t any serious bugs that’ll cause you trouble.