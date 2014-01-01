We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.



9:06-9:29a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - The Historian and Syndicated columnist discusses historical significance of Veterans Day and Why We Should Never Forget.



9:32-9:42a ET - BML Commentary



9:46-9:58a ET - Christi Lynn - Adventures in Odyssey turns 30. Focus on the Family's Director of Kids & Culture Marketing reports



10:06-10:29a ET - Lauren Kitchens-Steward - Our favorite professor and national TV & Radio personality talks the success of Let There Be Light, Life in California vs the South and Trump's Asian Tour.



10:32-10:42a ET - Andrea Smith - The Tech Experts shares PlayStation's Holiday Gaming Guide.



10:46-10:58a ET - Dan Perkins



11:06-11:58a ET - Jonathan Cahn - Talks about his new book, The Paradigm: The Ancient Blueprint That Holds the Mystery of Our Times. He explains where America and the world is on God's prophetic time line and the events that are similar to Israel's history.







