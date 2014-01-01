We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.



9:06-9:29a ET-Pam Geller-The Author of the provocative new book, FATWA: HUNTED IN AMERICA. It's her own story of how she became one of the world's foremost activists for the freedom of speech, individual rights, and equality of rights for all.



9:32-9:42a ET-Steve Bostian-Box of Joy Outreach is Shipping Thousands of Smiles to Impoverished Kids. The head of the outreach shares how you can get involved.



9:46-9:58a ET-Steve Evans-Live from Hollywood, CA, the Movie Capitol of the World, the Movie guys reports on the box office winners & coming attractions.



10:06-10:29a ET-Stuart Tomc-A New Formula for Affordable Healthcare:Less Politicians – More Cannabinoids so says the VP Human Nutrition of CV Sciences.



10:32-10:42a ET-Shawn Achor-Happiness Expert Shares Ways To Find Happiness During Hectic Holiday Travel



10:46-10:58a ET-Eric Schiffer-Has ISIS Become a Media & Marketing Company? The ISIS On-Line Recruitment Expert breaks it down.



11:06-11:15a ET-Jerome Corsi-Will Pres Trump release all the documents relative to the JFK Assassination? The JFK assassination experts reports



11:19-11:29a ET-Patricia Ravitz-On The Front Lines: Responding to the California Wildfires. Therapists Are Invaluable In Treating Trauma From Natural Disasters says Past President of the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists



11:32-11:42a ET-Sarah Harrison Smith-Amazon to Announce the Best Books of 2017. Editorial Director, Amazon.com Books and Kindle reports.



11:46-11:58a ET-Tim Keller-From pastor and New York Times bestselling author comes a yearlong daily devotional based on the Book of Proverbs

