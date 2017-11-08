We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.



9:06-9:29a ET - Doug Lindsay - A medical miracle: Doug shares how hope, resilience, and scientific exploration helped him diagnose his own rare condition and develop the surgery to fix himself.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Tax laws not only need to be reformed but they need to be updated to reflect today’s economy, says the Tea Party co-founder.



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - Hollywood Unravels and is experiencing a seismic displacement that is impacting its business, brand, and future prospects. The media analyst & law professor reports.



10:06-10:15a ET - Charles Woods - Gold Star Father of Ty Woods, Navy Seal killed in Benghazi shares a personal and touching message from our President.



10:19-10:29a ET - Stephen Rowley - Small Business Saturday is November 25 and the Exec VP of Cox Business shares tips to drive up Holiday sales.



10:32-10:42a ET - Martin Burvill - Sr VP & Group Pres of Verizon shares small business and survivial and consumer tips.



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Focus on the Family Dir of Media & Culture reports on the latest family friendly hits on the big screen.



11:06-11:29a ET - Jennifer Carroll - Florida's former Lt Gov & best selling author talks national security and tax reform



11:32-11:42a ET - Danny Lipford - Host of the Emmy-nominated, nationally syndicated Today’s Homeowner TV show explains how our homes are getting smarter.



11:46-11:58a ET - Robert Dallek - Award-winning presidential expert takes on one of America’s greatest presidents in his new book, FRANKLIN D. ROOSEVELT: A Political Life.



