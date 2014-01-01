« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Breaking News, Hillary Is Right, No Spin Tax Reform & Best Viral Videos  (Read 10 times)

blue rhino creative

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 15
  • Karma: +1/-2
Breaking News, Hillary Is Right, No Spin Tax Reform & Best Viral Videos
« on: Today at 10:07:48 AM »
We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.

9:06-9:29a ET - Liz Peek - Hillary Clinton is right:  We must get to the bottom of Russian influence buying, especially hers. So says the columnist for FoxNews.com and The Fiscal Times.   

9:32-9:42a ET - Steve Moore - The former advisor to the Trump Campaign breaks down the proposed Tax Reform Plan.

9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mills-Mao - The Good News Girl presents the latest and greatest viral videos.

10:06-10:29a ET - John Guandolo - Former prosecutor says case is shaky & overcharged & Did FBI Rely on Faulty Dossier?  The National Security analyst explains.

10:32-10:42a ET - Alex Timm - Co-founder and CEO, Root Insurance Company discusses Leveraging Mobile Technology To Produce Fairer Car Insurance Rates

10:46-10:58a ET - Todd Agnew - The Chart-topping seven-time Dove Award-nominated singer/songwriter and worship leader presents his latest musical project, From Grace To Glory.

11:06-11:29a ET - William Owens - Says, "It is time to move beyond the injustices of yesterday to the greatness of tomorrow."  Owens is a prolific author and founder of Shift To Greatness.

11:32-11:42a ET - JD Crouch - USO's President & CEO shares a Vterans Day message.

11:46-11:58a ET - Ken Stern - The Fmr NPR CEO Ken Stern talks about his new book - Republican Like Me


Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast