We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.



9:06-9:29a ET - Liz Peek - Hillary Clinton is right: We must get to the bottom of Russian influence buying, especially hers. So says the columnist for FoxNews.com and The Fiscal Times.



9:32-9:42a ET - Steve Moore - The former advisor to the Trump Campaign breaks down the proposed Tax Reform Plan.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mills-Mao - The Good News Girl presents the latest and greatest viral videos.



10:06-10:29a ET - John Guandolo - Former prosecutor says case is shaky & overcharged & Did FBI Rely on Faulty Dossier? The National Security analyst explains.



10:32-10:42a ET - Alex Timm - Co-founder and CEO, Root Insurance Company discusses Leveraging Mobile Technology To Produce Fairer Car Insurance Rates



10:46-10:58a ET - Todd Agnew - The Chart-topping seven-time Dove Award-nominated singer/songwriter and worship leader presents his latest musical project, From Grace To Glory.



11:06-11:29a ET - William Owens - Says, "It is time to move beyond the injustices of yesterday to the greatness of tomorrow." Owens is a prolific author and founder of Shift To Greatness.



11:32-11:42a ET - JD Crouch - USO's President & CEO shares a Vterans Day message.



11:46-11:58a ET - Ken Stern - The Fmr NPR CEO Ken Stern talks about his new book - Republican Like Me