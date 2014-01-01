We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.



9:06-9:29a ET - Megan Barth - The proprietor of Reganbabe.com reviews the Sunday News Shows, and Act of Evil in Texas Church



9:32-9:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - America's Money Answers Man analyizes the stock market and tax reform.



9:46-9:58a ET - Tamer Elnoury - American Radical, Inside The World of an Undercover Muslim FBI Agent. He has worked cases all over the world for multiple government agencies.



10:06-10:29a ET - Dr Herb London - Former prosecutor says case is shaky & overcharged & Did FBI Rely on Faulty Dossier? The National Security analyst explains.



10:32-10:42a ET - Juliet Holt Klinger - Senior Director of Dementia Care for Brookdale Senior Living talks Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.



10:46-10:58a ET - Brian Kilmeade - The Fox News Co-Host and Co-Author discusses his new book, Andrew Jackson and The Miracle of New Orleans



11:06-11:29a ET - David Horowitz - The Black Book of the American Left - Volume VIII The Left in the University as exposed by the NY Times best-selling author



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Benjamin Wiker - Senior fellow at the Veritas Center for Ethics and Policy, and director of Human Life Studies at Franciscan University of Steubenville discusses 500 years after the Reformation.



