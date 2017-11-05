« previous next »
The Paracast — November 5, 2017
« on: November 03, 2017, 08:56:09 PM »
Gene and Chris present outspoken UFO researcher Kevin Randle to discuss Encounter in the Desert: The Case For Alien Contact At Socorro. Says the publisher, “The UFO landing at Socorro has been wrapped in controversy almost from the moment that police officer Lonnie Zamora watched a craft descend and land. Zamora saw alien beings near the craft and a symbol on its side but was told that he shouldn’t mention either. [This book] reveals, for the first time, exactly what he saw in that arroyo in 1964 and what an examination of the landing revealed to investigators.” During this episode, Kevin will address such questions as whether there were other witnesses, and claims that the sighting was the result of a hoax.
