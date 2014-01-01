We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.



9:06-9:29a ET - William Owens - Says, "It is time to move beyond the injustices of yesterday to the greatness of tomorrow." Owens is a prolific author and founder of Shift To Greatness.



9:32-9:58a ET - Dr Benjamin Wiker - Senior fellow at the Veritas Center for Ethics and Policy, and director of Human Life Studies at Franciscan University of Steubenville discusses 500 years after the Reformation.



10:06-10:29a ET - Lauren Kitchens-Steward - Sharing her unique perspective on Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Happiness, it's Another Day With Lauren, our favorite professor, national radio host and media analyst.



10:32-10:42a ET - Hector De La Torre - New Report Finds Caregivers Risk their Own Health and Finances to Care for Loved Ones. The Director, Transamerica Center for Health Studies shares the facts.



10:46-10:58a ET - Bruce Hausknecht - Focus' judicial analyst discusses major Supreme Court case, DOJ sides with baker who refused to make wedding cake for *** couple



11:06-11:29a ET - Jonathan Bernis - Unlocking The Prophetic Mysteries of Israel: 7 Keys To Understanding Israel's Role In The End Times. He is the President/CEO of Jewish Voice Ministries In'l.



11:32-11:42a ET - Tom Baker - One Dog’s Faith: How my dog helped me trust in God and overcome chronic worrying, from the 35 year media expert.



11:46-11:58a ET - Todd Agnew - The Chart-topping seven-time Dove Award-nominated singer/songwriter and worship leader presents his latest musical project, From Grace To Glory.

