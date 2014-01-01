We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.



9:06-9:29a ET - Jennifer Carroll - Florida's former Lt Gov & best selling author talks national security and tax reform



9:32-9:42a ET - Charles Woods - Gold Star Father of Ty Woods, Navy Seal killed in Benghazi shares a personal and touching message from our President.



9:46-9:58a ET - Steve Evans - Direct from Hollywood, CA, The Movie Capitol of the World, the Movie Guys runs down the hits & misses of the Big Screen.



10:06-10:29a ET - Liz Peek - Hillary Clinton is right: We must get to the bottom of Russian influence buying, especially hers. So says the columnist for FoxNews.com and The Fiscal Times.



10:32-10:42a ET - Rusty Robertson - CVS Health Engages Consumers In 4th Annual In-Store Fundraising Campaign To Support Stand Up To Cancer Groundbreaking Research. The co-founder and a survivor explain.



10:46-10:58a ET - Dr Juli Slattery - Her new book, Sex and the Single Girl confronts our idea of Sexuality: God’s Truth vs Cultural Chaos.



11:06-11:58a ET - Steve Weidenkoph - The Real Story of Catholic History: Answering 20 Centuries of Anti-Catholic Myths. From the lecturer in Church History at the Notre Dame Graduate School of Christendom College in Alexandria, Virginia.

