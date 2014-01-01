We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.



9:06-9:29a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - America's Favorite Historian Talks The Reformation, 500 Years Later, Halloween and the Holidays.



9:32-9:42a ET - Breaking News -



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mills-Mao - The Good news Girl is back with another episode of the most popular viral videos.



10:06-10:58a ET - Jonathan Cahn - Talks about his new book, The Paradigm: The Ancient Blueprint That Holds the Mystery of Our Times. He explains where America and the world is on God's prophetic time line and the events that are similar to Israel's history.



11:06-11:29a ET - Andrew Kerr - FEC Complaint Filed Against David Brock Organizations. Kerr is an investigative reporter at TheCitizensAudit.com



11:32-11:42a ET - Steve Moore - The "No-Spin" on the President's Tax Plan from the senior economic contributor for FreedomWorks.



11:46-11:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Focus' Director of Media & Culture talks the latest family friendly box office offerings, Let There Be Light, Goodbye Christopher Robin, & Breathe, plus Boo2.