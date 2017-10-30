We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.



9:06-9:29a ET - Megan Barth - The proprietor of Reganbabe.com reviews the Sunday News Shows, Mueller Ready To Announce and the week ahead.



9:32-9:58a ET - Bob Beauprez - How Significant Is Tax Reform for Republicans? The former congressman discusses all things GOP.



10:06-10:29a ET - Dr Anne Pierce - Defeating ISIS isn’t enough: Trump urgently needs a new Syria policy says author and foreign policy expert.



10:32-10:42a ET - Terry Beatley - Illegal Immigrant gets abortion at our expense, plus the Planned Parenthood Lies, as shared by author & President of Hosea Initiative.



10:46-10:58a ET - Justin Skeesuck/Patrick Gray - Their movie, I'll Push You, a story of two inseparable friends releases this week.



11:06-11:29a ET - Stuart Tomc - A New Formula for Affordable Healthcare:Less Politicians – More Cannabinoids so says the VP Human Nutrition of CV Sciences.



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Paul Nathanson - From Harvey Weinstein to Roger Ailes, Why Does The Media Love Stories Like These? The inter-sexual dialogue academic explains.

