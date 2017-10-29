Gene and Chris present one of our favorite guests, Col. John Alexander. As a cutting-edge theorist on UFOs and paranormal phenomena in general, his views stretch the boundaries of research. Alexander's latest book, this one published by Anomalist Books, is Reality Denied: Firsthand Experiences with Things that Can't Happen — But Did. Here, Alexander confronts conventional wisdom with events that, although quite real, seem to challenge the revered “laws of science,” proving them to be wrong or incomplete. The thorny issues of life after death, mind over matter, UFOs, remote viewing, telepathic communications with animals, and more are all addressed from John's unique perspective. Here physical and spiritual domains collide, providing glimpses of worlds beyond everyday reality.