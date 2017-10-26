We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.



9:06-9:29a ET - Breaking News - Late Breaking News Update, Russian Dossier and Uranium One



9:32-9:42a ET - Marjorie Dannenfelser - Undocumented teen immigrant has the abortion she wanted US to pay for.



9:46-9:58a ET - Danny Huerta - Helping Kids with Fear on Halloween. Focus' parenting expert shares ideas.



10:06-10:29a ET - Lauren Kitchens-Steward - It's Another Day in the Life with our favorite professor, national radio host and speaker.



10:32-10:42a ET - Tom Thompson - Get a Kick Out of Life: Expect the Best of Your Body, Mind and Soul at Any Age. He holds multiple academic degrees and at 61 became the oldest football player in NCAA history.



10:46-10:58a ET - Angela Rodgers - Grace Anna Rodgers - her incredible story has inspired millions! Her mom tells us all about her wonder child.



11:06-11:29a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - The award winning syndicated columnist and historian remembers the 500th Anniversary of the Reformation & the JFK Documents.



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Brian Simmons - Lead translator of The Passion Translation Bible, a heart-level translation that expresses God’s fiery heart of love to this generation using Hebrew, Greek, and Aramaic manuscri