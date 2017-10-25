We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.



9:06-9:29a ET - Jerome Corsi - Will Pres Trump release all the documents relative to the JFK Assassination? The JFK assassination experts reports



9:32-9:42a ET - Ted Di Biase - The Million Dollar Man, WWE Hall Of Fame professional wrestler, author, pastor and speaker talks about his new movie, The Price of Fame.



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - Uranium One, Real Russian Collusion? A Timeline of Tragedy. Legal analyst and NY Times Best-Selling author reports.



10:06-10:29a ET - Pam Geller - The Author of the provocative new book, FATWA: HUNTED IN AMERICA. It's her own story of how she became one of the world's foremost activists for the freedom of speech, individual rights, and equality of rights for all.



10:32-10:42a ET - Kevin & Sam Sorbo - Drop in to talk about their new movie that opens up in theatres October 27th, Let There be Light.



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - It's Cooler Talk Time with AK as she focuses on the day's Hot Topics.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Anne Pierce - The author of A Perilous Path and foreign policy analyst discusses N Korea and de-certifying the Iran deal.



11:32-11:58a ET - Michael Daugherty - The Story of the Decade is unfolding like a novel: A U.S. enemy sought to manipulate our new, unregulated social media ecosystem to help disrupt our elections.



