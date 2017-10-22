Gene and Chris present everyone’s favorite author on the paranormal, Nick Redfern, who is at it again with his latest book, “Shapeshifters: Werewolves, Tricksters, Monsters, and More,” From werewolves, to elementals, to the Japanese Kitsune, we’ll explore a number of strange stories about creatures that can change their appearance. But it definitely won’t be anything like that outrageous TV show, “True Blood.” Nick Redfern is the author of dozens of books on UFOs, Bigfoot, and cryptozoology, including “Monster Files,” “Memoirs of a Monster Hunter,” and “The Real Men in Black.”