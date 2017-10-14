This episode focuses heavily on Apple TV 4K and Apple’s reported efforts to provide original TV content. Tech journalist Josh Centers, Managing Editor for TidBITS, and author of “Take Control of Apple TV” and other titles, will explain why he is not buying the newest Apple TV. There is an extensive discussion of the state of cord-cutting, and the report that Apple has inked a deal to reboot Steve Spielberg’s anthology series from the 1980s, “Amazing Stories.” Just how does Apple plan to offer this 10-episode show, via Apple Music, separate downloads, a new streaming service? Does the world need another source of streaming TV? There will also be a discussion about Movies Anywhere, a free service that integrates movies and TV shows from several major studios.



You’ll also hear from Bryan Chaffin, co-founder and co-publisher of The Mac Observer. In this episode, Brian will also talk about the Apple TV 4K and whether it can have any impact in the set-top box market, currently led by Roku. In discussing iOS 11, released in late September, Bryan explains how the new Control Center delivers misleading messages to users. So the act of turning off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi doesn’t actually turn those services off. Gene explains one of the actual reasons for the slower iOS 11 adoption rate, and he also talks about his offbeat methods for handling unsolicited phone calls, and about a visit by a UPS days after they left a Vizio TV set, sent by the company’s PR department for review, on the open patio of Gene’s Arizona apartment. Was that the responsible thing to do?