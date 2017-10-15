« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Paracast — October 15, 2017  (Read 101 times)

Gene Steinberg

  • Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 285
  • Karma: +2/-0
    • The Paracast — The Gold Standard of Paranormal Radio
The Paracast — October 15, 2017
« on: October 14, 2017, 08:36:25 AM »
Gene and guest cohost Paul Kimball present Dr. Scott Kolbaba, who will discuss the book, "Physicians’ Untold Stories." The book includes near-death experiences, unexplained miraculous healing, apparitions, dreams foretelling future events and more, such as a physician who wakes up with an unmistakable intuition about his patient's mysterious malady.  Dr. Kolbaba has been featured in Chicago Magazine as a "Top Doctor" in internal medicine, and is currently an internist in private practice in Wheaton, Illinois.


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast