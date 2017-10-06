We present outspoken columnist John Martellaro, Senior Editor, Analysis & Reviews for The Mac Observer. This week, Gene and John have an extensive discussion about the Apple TV 4K, and 4K TV. Did you know, for example, that not all 4K movies are really 4K? They are actually upscaled HD movies, and is that why Apple got the movie studios to agree to offer them at the same price as 1080P John explains why Apple TV will remain a “hobby” and its future prospects as a streaming set-top box that costs more than the competition. But what if it provides a safer experience to customers who are willing to pay the price? You’ll also hear about Tim Cook, and whether or not he’s a product visionary, and whether he needs to be for today’s Apple. And what about all those glitches reported with Apple’s new file system, APFS?



You’ll also hear from commentator and podcaster Kirk McElhearn, who will also discuss the Apple TV 4K, and why he returned the one he ordered — without ever nothing to open the box. He’ll also talk about the fact that not of Apple’s 4K movies are 4K, and about the downsides of cable cord cutting, such as having to pay for lots of separate services if you want to watch a wide range of TV programming. Gene explains what happened to a 4K TV that Vizio sent him to review, and where the delivery person placed it because nobody answered the door at Gene’s home. Even though Kirk prefers the iPhone SE for its size and convenience, he explains why he purchased an iPhone 8 Plus, and why he was not going to wait for the arrival of the flagship and costly iPhone X. There will also be a discussion about ongoing problems with APFS and macOS High Sierra.