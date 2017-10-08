« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Paracast — October 8, 2017  (Read 52 times)

Gene Steinberg

  • Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 283
  • Karma: +2/-0
    • The Paracast — The Gold Standard of Paranormal Radio
The Paracast — October 8, 2017
« on: October 06, 2017, 10:36:51 PM »
Gene and Chris present filmmaker Paul Kimball to talk about ghosts, hauntings, and the other stuff that he’s working on as part of my new series for Canadian television called “Haunted,” which he hosts along with Holly Stevens. Paul writes, “Whilst I would prefer for this to be a ‘UFO free’ episode, I’m happy to talk about the 50th anniversary Shag Harbour UFO Festival,” and so he does. You’ll also learn about the strange ghost-like phenomena that appears to follow the “Haunted” production crew around as they travel to places where ghosts have been reported. And did Paul receive messages from be


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast