9:06-9:29a ET - Breaking News - The Vegas Massacre Update, North Korea: capitulation or war? And America Under Siege.



9:32-9:58a ET - Eric LeMarque - 6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain an incredible true story is a book now available and Oct 12th you can see the Exclusive Fathom Events Movie Premiere In Theaters



10:06-10:29a ET - Rob Long - The author comedian talks Bigly an ode to our 45th President’s wacky jargon and haughty harangues—and celebrates his dedication to free speech—by putting his best tirades and speeches into POETIC VERSE!



10:32-10:42a ET - Jonathan Bloom - Stop Wasting:Life moves fast and sometimes too fast for our refrigerators. Americans end up wasting 40% of food produced for consumption due to hectic schedules and improper storage.



10:46-10:58a ET - Samantha Mills-Mao - The "Good News Girl" is back with another episode of the best Viral Videos



11:06-11:29a ET - Trevor Louden - The investigative researcher and author presents,

America Under Siege: Antifa is a documentary film that answers three critical questions



11:32-11:42a ET - Andrew Vaughan - The author and music journalist takes a look at Willie Nelson's life and career in his new book, Willie Nelson, American Icon.



11:46-11:58a ET - Michael Abbott - Author of "Entitled to Slavery: A Blueprint for Breaking the Chains that Threaten American Exceptionalism.



