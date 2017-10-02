We have the experts and guests who pursue the Truth as much as we do. It's politics, culture, faith and entertainment Monday-Friday 9-12n ET.



9:06-9:29a ET - Megan Barth-Reviewing the Sunday TV News Shows, Hillary & Michelle say, Shame on Women, and NFL Fans locking less. Megan is the founder of Reaganbabe.com, political commentator and women's advocate.



9:32-9:58a ET - Herb London - The latest on North Korea, and the Iran Nuclear Deal. Dr London is president of the London Center for Policy Research and the author of the new book, Leading From Behind: The Obama Doctrine and the U.S. Retreat From International Affairs.



10:06-10:29a ET - Paul Kengor - Renowned Scholar Paul Kengor, Ph.D. Debunks the World’s Deadliest Ideology Glamorized by Today’s Generation with his new book, The Politically Incorrect Guide To Communism



10:32-10:42a ET - Michael Kaiser/Princess Young - National Cyber Security Awareness Month Reminds All Digital Citizens That Online Safety And Security Is A Shared Global Responsibility



10:46-10:58a ET - George Barna - Americans Confused About Abortion shows the latest research from Barna the Executive Director of the American Culture & Faith Institute.



11:06-11:29a ET - Ron Rychlak/Laurence O'Bryan - The role (alleged or true) of the Catholic Church & the Pope in the rise of the Nazis & the Final Solution. Rychlak is an advisor to the Vatican's delegation at the United Nations and O'Bryan is a #1 Amazon Best Selling Author a foremost international expert in digital marketing.



11:32-11:58a ET - Victoria Jackson - Former SNL Star, Victoria Jackson, Shares About Her Journey with God through Breast Cancer.

