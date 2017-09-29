We present columnist Rob Pegoraro, who writes for USA Today, Yahoo Finance, Consumer Reports, Wirecutter and other publications. During this segment, Rob will discuss his recent experience driving a Cadillac CT-6 equipped with a cruise control option that allowed him to travel to Cleveland, and not have to touch the steering wheel during a long stretch on an Interstate highway. Is this a major step towards autonomous driving? Gene and Rob will also discuss reports of problems with the initial releases of macOS High Sierra, and iOS 11. And what about cable/satellite cord cutting? How do you cope with more and more services that charge separate fees, and how will that impact your ISP’s bandwidth cap? Gene mentions that he plans to review a new 4K set supplied by Vizio.



In a special encore presentation, you’ll also hear from columnist and podcaster Kirk McElhearn, who will join Gene in a pop culture discussion, focusing on recent movies. What about a recent newspaper report about famous singers, most recently Adelle, who are losing their voices and have to undergo delicate microsurgery to resume their careers? Are they following the wrong singing techniques? There will also be a lengthy discussion about the potential for Apple TV, and whether cord cutting makes sense. Is it possible to get all the TV shows you want with such streaming services as Netflix, or is there the danger of getting so many services and apps that you end up spending more than with a traditional cable and satellite TV package with hundreds of channels?