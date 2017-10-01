Gene and Chris present researcher Micah Hanks, of The Gralien Report, Over the course of the last year, Micah has been researching a handful of unusual topics, which include a post World War II mystery in Chile. But this episode begins with Micah discussing classic UFO cases that, years later, may not be as compelling as they originally seemed. Were all or most of them conventional aircraft, perhaps undergoing tests? And what about evidence of possible nuclear events in ancient times? Micah and Chris also discuss ways to capture evidence of ongoing paranormal events, such as the San Luis Valley Camera Project, and other projects that may or may not have demonstrated progress.