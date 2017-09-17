Gene and guest co-host J. Randall Murphy present Joshua Black, one of the leading academic researchers in the field of dreams of the deceased. The discussion includes precognitive dreams. He has focused all of his graduate work on investigating this neglected topic (MA and PhD). He continues to publish scientific research in the field as he finishes his Ph.D. at Brock University (Ontario, Canada). To raise awareness about the topic, he started a website (www.griefdreams.ca
), Instagram page (@griefdreams), Grief Dreams Facebook Group, and the Grief Dreams Podcast (with co-host Shawn Ram). Additionally, he frequently gives presentations and workshops on the topic to the bereaved and those who work with them.