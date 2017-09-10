Gene and Chris present Daniel Liszt, also known as the Dark Journalist, about his investigations of such controversial figures in paranormal research as Corey Goode. If you NetSearch Goode’s background (and those who surround him), Daniel Liszt’s work will be at the top of your search. He has uncovered disturbing revelations about Goode and his business manager, ‘Emma Gold,’ aka Roger R. Remseur aka Roger Richards and suggestions of an attempt to create a “cult” around Goode. Find out who is behind “Cory’s kids” and why are young people being targeted by forces that appear to be promoting fantastic messages by so-called “blue avians?” Oh, and you’ll also hear a discussion about the political impact of the alternative media.