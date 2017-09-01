We present writer/commentator Josh Centers, Managing Editor for TidBITS, and author of “Take Control of Apple TV” and other titles, As the segment begins, Josh reveals that he’s give-up smoking, as the discussion moves to Apple TV and possible missed opportunities for Apple. What about Apple’s alleged attempts to persuade the movie studios to charge the same for 4K and regular HD movies? And what about reports that the movie companies want to offer movies 17 days after release for home rentals at $50, with a $30 price tag after four to six weeks. Does it even make sense? There will also be a brief discussion on what might be announced during Apple’s September 12, 2017 media event, where new iPhones are expected along with a new Apple TV with 4K and HDR, and the Apple Watch Series 3. Josh will briefly list the new features in iOS 11.



Gene and Bryan Chaffin, co-founder and co-publisher of The Mac Observer, will also cover the forthcoming Apple event, as Bryan cites a published report suggesting that all of the new Apple smartphones will carry an iPhone 8 moniker, even the regular models previously expected to be known as the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. And what about Apple’s plans for professional Macs, starting with the promised December release of an iMac Pro that starts at $4,999. Gene suggests that a top-line model, with an 18-core Intel Xeon processor, could max out at over $15,000. What about the Mac Pro, expected next year? Will the top-line version, possibly with an Intel 28-core processor, exceed $20,000? What is the potential audience for such a device. Brian will also provide Apple TV and Apple Watch predictions.