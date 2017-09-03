Gene and Chris present a very special episode featuring world-class UFO researcher Dr. Jacques Vallee. Dr. Vallee appears on the occasion of the publication of his three-volume set of personal journals entitled “Forbidden Science.” You’ll hear a very personal side of Dr. Vallee as he speaks about his early meetings with Ray Palmer, Kenneth Arnold, and even his first encounter with Jim Moseley (Gene was present), whose outspoken writings he enjoyed for many years. Chris and Dr. Vallee will discuss their investigative process, and the work they’ve done on the strange happenings at the Skinwalker Ranch and other strange events. You’ll hear why Dr. Vallee maintains that the witness is an extremely significant element of the paranormal research process.