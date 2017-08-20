« previous next »
What if Trump said a former KKK leader was his "mentor"?

What if Trump said a former KKK leader was his "mentor"?
August 20, 2017, 01:25:16 AM
The obvious answer is that the virtue-signaling, insult-spewing, tantrum-throwing Hillarycrats who compose the anti-Trump cult would wax hysterical and insist over and over again that this is proof that Trump is a "racist" and a "white supremacist."

The politically embarrassing reality, of course, is that it was Hildebeest who said publicly that former KKK leader, Robert Byrd, was her "mentor":



So tell us, Webster: why did you spend all of 2016 carrying water for a warmonger and wh*re of Wall Street whose admitted "mentor" was a former leader of the Klu Klux Klan?


Re: What if Trump said a former KKK leader was his "mentor"?
Reply #1 on: October 08, 2017, 09:33:13 AM
I am sure that if Webster who in his little intellectual world of snobbery has the  character or integrity to even reply that he will berate you with the usual commenting using his arsenal of "backwater, backwoods, bumpkin, dote, reactionary," as to give some sort of description of your post. In the end, he has no way to defend or explain (rationally) his distorted, dishonest and diminished perception of the world as it is.
