« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: What if Trump said a former KKK leader was his "mentor"?  (Read 74 times)

SingleTax

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 72
  • Karma: +7/-37
What if Trump said a former KKK leader was his "mentor"?
« on: August 20, 2017, 01:25:16 AM »
The obvious answer is that the virtue-signaling, insult-spewing, tantrum-throwing Hillarycrats who compose the anti-Trump cult would wax hysterical and insist over and over again that this is proof that Trump is a "racist" and a "white supremacist."

The politically embarrassing reality, of course, is that it was Hildebeest who said publicly that former KKK leader, Robert Byrd, was her "mentor":



So tell us, Webster: why did you spend all of 2016 carrying water for a warmonger and wh*re of Wall Street whose admitted "mentor" was a former leader of the Klu Klux Klan?


Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast