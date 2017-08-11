We present outspoken columnist John Martellaro, Senior Editor, Analysis & Reviews for The Mac Observer. The discussion begins with the potentially costly gear Apple is expected to introduce for the fall of 2017. You’ll hear the latest rumors about the iPhone 8 — 10th anniversary model — and other gear, and just how well is Apple really doing in education? Is the new iPad enough, or does Apple have to find better ways to deliver an affordable notebook coupler to classrooms? The discussion moves to expectations for the next Apple TV, which may include 4K and HDR support, plus other features. Is this a product whose time might have come and gone, or is does it still have potential against the competition? Gene and John will also speculate about reports that the next Apple Watch may include LTE support, which could allow them to make and receive phone calls, shades of **** Tracy.



You’ll also hear from columnist and podcaster Kirk McElhearn, who will join Gene in a pop culture discussion, focusing on recent movies. What about a recent newspaper report about famous singers, most recently Adelle, who are losing their voices and have to undergo delicate microsurgery to resume their careers? Are they following the wrong singing techniques? There will also be a lengthy discussion about the potential for Apple TV, and whether cord cutting makes sense. Is it possible to get all the TV shows you want with such streaming services as Netflix, or is there the danger of getting so many services and apps that you end up spending more than with a traditional cable and satellite TV package with hundreds of channels.