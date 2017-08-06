« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Paracast — August 6, 2017  (Read 60 times)

Gene Steinberg

  • Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 265
  • Karma: +2/-0
    • The Paracast — The Gold Standard of Paranormal Radio
The Paracast — August 6, 2017
« on: August 04, 2017, 08:31:09 PM »
Gene and guest co-host J. Randall Murphy present James E. Clarkson, the former Washington State Director of MUFON and a highly skilled UFO investigator. During this episode, the outspoken former law enforcement officer will explain, in detail, the reasons why he decided to leave MUFON, for the second time! He’ll also discuss his approach to investigating the UFO mystery, and about some of the cases he’s investigated over the years. For the last 30 years he has studied the mystery of UFOs with the same attention to detail that he applied to criminal investigations. His most recent book is the 2015 edition of “Tell My Story — June Crain, the Air Force and UFOs.”


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast