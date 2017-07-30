Gene and guest co-host J. Randall Murphy present Dr. Irena Scott, author of “UFOs Today: 70 Years of Lies, Disinformation, and Government Cover-Up.” She takes us on a fascinating journey through the early days of the UFO mystery dating from the Kenneth Arnold sighting to later events, and how the government has treated these reports over the years. The book also covers the complexity of the phenomena, which has contributed to the difficulty and controversy in conducting this field of research. Dr. Scott’s work experience includes stints at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and the DMA Aerospace Center. She has also written numerous articles for UFO and paranormal publications.