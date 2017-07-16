Gene and documentary filmmaker Ron James are in debate mode. Ron is an accomplished figure in the field for his award-winning films and his TV Show “Bigger Questions.” He also runs MUFON television as an independent joint venture with MUFON. According to Ron: “There is a vision for the organization and the important role it can play in moving truth forward. MUFON is still the largest organization dedicated to the scientific understanding of the ET phenomenon in the free world.” With MUFON in the crosshairs, dealing with several recent controversies, the group’s future and the possibility of solving the UFO mystery are front and center.