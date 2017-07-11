« previous next »
Topic: "Hundreds of billions of new jobs"???

"Hundreds of billions of new jobs"???
« on: July 11, 2017, 06:08:09 PM »
Am I the only one who's heard Alex say this at least six times over the last two months while gushing over Trump?

Just curious.


Re: "Hundreds of billions of new jobs"???
« Reply #1 on: July 11, 2017, 06:50:04 PM »
Why do you ask? Are you looking for work?

Re: "Hundreds of billions of new jobs"???
« Reply #2 on: July 12, 2017, 05:34:07 PM »
Quote from: BraveNewWhirled on July 11, 2017, 06:50:04 PM
Why do you ask? Are you looking for work?

No, but you're obviously ignoring the question I asked.

Why is that?

Or are you going to ignore that question, too?

Re: "Hundreds of billions of new jobs"???
« Reply #3 on: July 12, 2017, 08:06:06 PM »
I didn't ignore your question; it just seemed like one that didn't need answering, considering that I listen often and haven't heard him say it even one time. Are you sure your hearing aid is tuned properly? Plus, it seemed like a good place to insert a joke which would be just as relevant and useful as your original comment/question.

So I guess the answer to your original question is: Yes.
Re: "Hundreds of billions of new jobs"???
« Reply #4 on: July 13, 2017, 08:44:51 AM »
Quote from: BraveNewWhirled on July 12, 2017, 08:06:06 PM
I didn't ignore your question; it just seemed like one that didn't need answering, considering that I listen often and haven't heard him say it even one time. Are you sure your hearing aid is tuned properly?

Are you sure you shouldn't be asking yourself that snide question?



That's just one of many times I've heard him say this over the past two months, so I know it's not accidental.

Sorry if my raising questions about the validity of this ridiculously exaggerated claim gives you an acute case of butthurt. Perhaps this will help:

Re: "Hundreds of billions of new jobs"???
« Reply #5 on: July 13, 2017, 10:18:27 AM »
Why do you keep talking about my butt? Where's your sense of humor? And thanks for bringing me right to that moment 'cuz I certainly wouldn't sit here and wait for it.

On the subject of "butthurt" I don't know why you're displaying it when anyone who talks as much as Jones, who is in the talking profession, will occasionally make mistakes. Are you implying he's doing that intentionally? That would be weird. Who cares anyhow? You still haven't answered why he keeps tweaking his right ear all the time.

Re: "Hundreds of billions of new jobs"???
« Reply #6 on: July 13, 2017, 11:54:16 AM »
Quote from: BraveNewWhirled on July 13, 2017, 10:18:27 AM
Who cares anyhow?

You obviously do, otherwise you wouldn't be trolling this thread.

I'd post other examples of Alex "accidentally" crediting Trump with creating "hundreds of billions" of new jobs, but it's obvious I'd be wasting my time, because you'd simply make another snide remark and try to make me the focus of discussion instead of the issue at hand.

Alex is your hero, and so you can't stand to hear any criticism of anything he says. I get it.

And I'm on your mind.

A lot.

I get that, too.

So go ahead and make your next schoolyard remark (you know you want to). Then we can simply agree to disagree and let someone else answer the initial question I raised.
Re: "Hundreds of billions of new jobs"???
« Reply #7 on: July 13, 2017, 11:57:14 AM »
Why did you ask your initial question? What kind of response were you expecting?

Re: "Hundreds of billions of new jobs"???
« Reply #8 on: July 14, 2017, 03:52:00 PM »
He said it again in the second segment of the first hour of today's show!

Re: "Hundreds of billions of new jobs"???
« Reply #9 on: July 14, 2017, 08:06:41 PM »
You should call in and start asking questions about those hundreds of billions of new jobs.

Re: "Hundreds of billions of new jobs"???
« Reply #10 on: July 14, 2017, 08:15:06 PM »
I knew it wouldn't be long before our friendly neighborhood troll started shooting his mouth of again...

