Gene, Chris and special guest co-host Goggs Mackay present Dr. Joseph G. Buchman, who recounts his fascinating odyssey through the highways and byways of UFO research over the years. He also talks extensively as to how he connected his interest in UFOs with his interest in libertarian politics, and his efforts to help organize the Citizens Hearing on Disclosure, in 2013, which featured ex-members of the U.S. Congress and Senate. Says Chris about Dr. Buchman “He’s really bright, articulate, up to speed and has a fun, wry sense of humor. Plus, he speaks fluent Paracast.” And. no, this episode is not about politics.