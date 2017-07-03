Please
Author
Topic: The Paracast — Now on YouTube! (Read 40 times)
The Paracast — Now on YouTube!
We've just opened up The Official Paracast Channel on YouTube, and we're busy adding content. Come by and say hello:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYFsojui8tvR-LSaZO-HMCQ
Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
