Gene and guest co-host Curtis Collins present Mark O’Connell, author of “The Close Encounters Man: How One Man Made the World Believe in UFOs,” a biography of Dr. J. Allen Hynek. You’ll learn about the amazing personal history of a scientist who, at first, tried hard to dismiss the possibility that UFOs were real, but eventually discovered, by the weight of the evidence, that there was something real behind this phenomenon. During this episode, Gene will discuss the time he introduced Dr. Hynek to best-seeing author Charles Berlitz. And just how much money did Dr. Hynek receive for the work he did on Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi classic, “Close Encounters of the Third Kind?”