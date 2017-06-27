9:00-9:29a ET - CNN Self-Exposure, Ratings Trumps The Truth, Yes, Fake News Pays, Senate Hits Pause On Healthcare, plus Late Breaking News.



9:32-9:42a ET - David Drucker - “When a Republican says he or she wants to ‘repeal and replace’ Obamacare, the conservative base gets excited.” Drucker is Senior Congressional Correspondent for the Washington Examiner.



9:46-9:58a ET - James Hirsen - Has Johnny Depp Earned A Call from the FBI? Hirsen, New York Times best-selling author, commentator, media analyst and law professor presents.



10:06-10:29a ET - Dr Anne Pierce - Late Breaking North Korean News. Dr Pierce is an author, commentator and scholar in the areas of American Presidents, American Foreign Policy and American Society.



10:32-10:42a ET - Emily Dalton-Smith - How To Run A Successful Personal Fundraiser On Facebook; Tips And Tricks To Raise Money For Causes Important To You. Smith leads Social Good Partnerships at Facebook where, for the past two years.



10:46-10:58a ET - Andrea Kaye - It's Cooler Talk Time as Andrea reports on the Senate's Healthcare Stall, and President Obama's ignoring Russia's act of war on our election system. AK is a TV & Radio talk show host.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Diane Medved - Don’t Divorce, Powerful Arguments for Saving and Revitalizing Your Marriage. Dr Medved is a clinical psychologist and a columnist for USA Today, is the author of five previous books.



11:32-11:58a ET - Tom McMillan - The shocking, untold stories of the Civil War as shared by McMillan who serves on the board of trustees of Pittsburgh’s Heinz History Center, on the board of directors of the Friends of Flight 93, and on the marketing committee of the Gettysburg Foundation.



