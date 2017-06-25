« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: We deeply regret to announce the passing of Joyce Riley  (Read 3206 times)

powerhourkat

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 65
  • Karma: +8/-0
We deeply regret to announce the passing of Joyce Riley
« on: June 25, 2017, 02:35:04 PM »
It is with the greatest of sadness that we deliver to you today the heartbreaking news of the death of our friend and fellow patriot Joyce Riley.  Joyce died peacefully on June 25, 2017.
Open lines during tomorrow's broadcast will be dedicated to Joyce.  Please call in live at 855-995-6923. International callers: 00+ 1+ 612-465-7370.
Sent with love and remembrance,
The Power Hour


BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • Karma: +15/-8
Re: We deeply regret to announce the passing of Joyce Riley
« Reply #1 on: June 25, 2017, 09:07:37 PM »
Thank you, Katherine. I have been blessed to experience Joyce's love for all of us, for over ten years. There is too much to say and anything I could say, would never be enough. I am sad... very sad, that Joyce is not with us on Earth. We all will miss her dearly. But I am glad she is at peace now. I am glad she will suffer no more.

This world is a far better place, for having Joyce here. Thank you Joyce. I love you.

sonofagun

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 95
  • Karma: +15/-24
Re: We deeply regret to announce the passing of Joyce Riley
« Reply #2 on: June 26, 2017, 07:45:58 AM »
The Captain has now become SAINT Joyce - a very bright and new shining light has been added in the world beyond - she will forever continue to spread her love and goodness to everyone and all around her.   We are diminished but now carry on her legacy and fight to restore America.

Perhaps as some comfort, just imagine the incredible and joyful reception she is now receiving from all those vets (and others) she helped that have passed on before her!
« Last Edit: June 26, 2017, 07:53:13 AM by sonofagun »

nightwallwatch

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • Karma: +2/-0
Re: We deeply regret to announce the passing of Joyce Riley
« Reply #3 on: June 26, 2017, 05:15:23 PM »
.......though only a listener for 2-3 years, I am, today, so much more a wealthy man, in things seen and things unseen.  This newfound abundance in conscious epiphanies and continuous abundance in the understanding of truth, I attribute largely to the fruits, good and aromatic, that emerged from the lips of one Joyce Riley, via the POWER HOUR, through which she reached out daily to embrace the good peoples of this world with her kindness and gracious concern. From the life of Joyce Riley, a woman who I have never met---I have been so very blessed and engrafted to bear fruit.  Thank You, LORD GOD!

Luke 6:45 --- The good person out of the good treasure of the heart produces good, and the evil person out of evil treasure produces evil; for it is out of the abundance of the heart that the mouth speaks.

sonofagun

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 95
  • Karma: +15/-24
Funeral??
« Reply #4 on: June 27, 2017, 07:53:28 AM »
6/29:  Nothing about a funeral or service?   WT_??   

Has there been any mention of the/a funeral?   

If so, where & when so many can attend - also maybe some would like to carpool there.

« Last Edit: June 29, 2017, 09:02:39 AM by sonofagun »

BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • Karma: +15/-8
Re: We deeply regret to announce the passing of Joyce Riley
« Reply #5 on: June 29, 2017, 05:09:49 PM »
I recall someone mentioning there will be an announcement. Check www.powerhournation.com. Peace.

GCNLive Community

Re: We deeply regret to announce the passing of Joyce Riley
« Reply #5 on: June 29, 2017, 05:09:49 PM »

sonofagun

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 95
  • Karma: +15/-24
Re: "We deeply regret to announce the passing of Joyce Riley...
« Reply #6 on: July 04, 2017, 07:48:49 AM »
but not enough to mention any funeral or memorial service - ha ha, who really cares anyway huh?   We're just glad she's out of the way so now WE can be the stars on her show.   Buh-bye, Joyce!"

Is that what it's come to?  WT___??
« Last Edit: July 04, 2017, 07:56:31 AM by sonofagun »

BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • Karma: +15/-8
Re: We deeply regret to announce the passing of Joyce Riley
« Reply #7 on: July 04, 2017, 12:24:25 PM »
Apparently you don't care enough to do a little homework and find the announcement. It seems you just want to stir up crap. What's your gig?

sonofagun

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 95
  • Karma: +15/-24
Re: We deeply regret to announce the passing of Joyce Riley
« Reply #8 on: July 05, 2017, 07:33:37 AM »
Don't care?  Stir up crap?   Is that what you think getting an announcement about a service is?  Apparently I was the only one that CARED enough to ask about a funeral/memorial service.  You never CARED enough to post when & where it will be or when & where it was announced!   CARE to do so?   Or maybe you don't CARE enough to!
Sarcasm is useful sometimes to get a response when all else fails!

So, where's this announcement that you mentioned?   I just looked on the P.H. website - no announcement there (unless it's well hidden)!

FYI I have pretty much given up on talk radio - its the same stuff over & over and how much effect is it really having on whats happening?   Seems like not much*.   As Joyce said once (paraphrasing):  "They only will go after/stop anyone that's really having an effect."

*I do certainly hope its more than that!
« Last Edit: July 05, 2017, 07:47:07 AM by sonofagun »

BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • Karma: +15/-8
Re: We deeply regret to announce the passing of Joyce Riley
« Reply #9 on: July 05, 2017, 08:47:36 PM »
Here's a suggestion: Borrow your mom's scissors and, being careful of the sharp parts, cut the lace off your panties and go back to the website and look again.

sonofagun

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 95
  • Karma: +15/-24
Re: We deeply regret to announce the passing of Joyce Riley
« Reply #10 on: July 07, 2017, 07:27:04 AM »
I see the announcement just now (and just heard it on the show).   Maybe my inquiries got them to finally publicize it but only ONE day before it's scheduled which gives people little time to try to get there - nice.

So, who appointed you as the policeman of these forums?   Guess you don't like the idea of freedom of speech huh?   Take the bramble bushes out of your panties.

BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • Karma: +15/-8
Re: We deeply regret to announce the passing of Joyce Riley
« Reply #11 on: July 07, 2017, 09:04:11 PM »
Glad you saw it. C'mon now... surely you snickered a little bit with the scissors and lace thing, right?

GCNLive Community

Re: We deeply regret to announce the passing of Joyce Riley
« Reply #11 on: July 07, 2017, 09:04:11 PM »

sonofagun

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 95
  • Karma: +15/-24
Re: We deeply regret to announce the passing of Joyce Riley
« Reply #12 on: July 14, 2017, 08:12:05 AM »
Not really, since my mother passed away long ago.   Your comments (here and with others I've seen) perfectly fit the definition of a troll.   Suggest you stick to helpful commentary rather then trying to agitate others or criticize their posts.

I wonder how many were able to attend Joyce's memorial service?   I certainly hope a lot!
« Last Edit: July 14, 2017, 08:28:19 AM by sonofagun »

BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • Karma: +15/-8
Re: We deeply regret to announce the passing of Joyce Riley
« Reply #13 on: July 14, 2017, 08:07:39 PM »
I was simply responding in kind.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast