We deeply regret to announce the passing of Joyce Riley

powerhourkat

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 65
  • Karma: +8/-0
We deeply regret to announce the passing of Joyce Riley
June 25, 2017, 02:35:04 PM
It is with the greatest of sadness that we deliver to you today the heartbreaking news of the death of our friend and fellow patriot Joyce Riley.  Joyce died peacefully on June 25, 2017.
Open lines during tomorrow's broadcast will be dedicated to Joyce.  Please call in live at 855-995-6923. International callers: 00+ 1+ 612-465-7370.
Sent with love and remembrance,
The Power Hour


BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 125
  • Karma: +15/-6
Re: We deeply regret to announce the passing of Joyce Riley
Reply #1 on: June 25, 2017, 09:07:37 PM
Thank you, Katherine. I have been blessed to experience Joyce's love for all of us, for over ten years. There is too much to say and anything I could say, would never be enough. I am sad... very sad, that Joyce is not with us on Earth. We all will miss her dearly. But I am glad she is at peace now. I am glad she will suffer no more.

This world is a far better place, for having Joyce here. Thank you Joyce. I love you.

sonofagun

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 91
  • Karma: +15/-21
Re: We deeply regret to announce the passing of Joyce Riley
Reply #2 on: June 26, 2017, 07:45:58 AM
The Captain has now become SAINT Joyce - a very bright and new shining light has been added in the world beyond - she will forever continue to spread her love and goodness to everyone and all around her.   We are diminished but now carry on her legacy and fight to restore America.

Perhaps as some comfort, just imagine the incredible and joyful reception she is now receiving from all those vets (and others) she helped that have passed on before her!
« Last Edit: June 26, 2017, 07:53:13 AM by sonofagun »

nightwallwatch

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • Karma: +1/-0
Re: We deeply regret to announce the passing of Joyce Riley
Reply #3 on: June 26, 2017, 05:15:23 PM
.......though only a listener for 2-3 years, I am, today, so much more a wealthy man, in things seen and things unseen.  This newfound abundance in conscious epiphanies and continuous abundance in the understanding of truth, I attribute largely to the fruits, good and aromatic, that emerged from the lips of one Joyce Riley, via the POWER HOUR, through which she reached out daily to embrace the good peoples of this world with her kindness and gracious concern. From the life of Joyce Riley, a woman who I have never met---I have been so very blessed and engrafted to bear fruit.  Thank You, LORD GOD!

Luke 6:45 --- The good person out of the good treasure of the heart produces good, and the evil person out of evil treasure produces evil; for it is out of the abundance of the heart that the mouth speaks.

sonofagun

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 91
  • Karma: +15/-21
Funeral??
Reply #4 on: June 27, 2017, 07:53:28 AM
Has there been any mention of the/a funeral?   

If so, where & when so many can attend - also maybe some would like to carpool there.
Pages: [1]
« previous next »
 

