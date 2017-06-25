.......though only a listener for 2-3 years, I am, today, so much more a wealthy man, in things seen and things unseen. This newfound abundance in conscious epiphanies and continuous abundance in the understanding of truth, I attribute largely to the fruits, good and aromatic, that emerged from the lips of one Joyce Riley, via the POWER HOUR, through which she reached out daily to embrace the good peoples of this world with her kindness and gracious concern. From the life of Joyce Riley, a woman who I have never met---I have been so very blessed and engrafted to bear fruit. Thank You, LORD GOD!



Luke 6:45 --- The good person out of the good treasure of the heart produces good, and the evil person out of evil treasure produces evil; for it is out of the abundance of the heart that the mouth speaks.