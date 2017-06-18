« previous next »
The Paracast — June 18, 2017

Gene Steinberg

The Paracast — June 18, 2017
« on: June 16, 2017, 09:08:05 PM »
Continuing our coverage of the revolutionary UFO book, “UFOs: Reframing the Debate,” we welcome another contributor to the book, MJ Banias. He is a writer, blogger, and theorist with a background in Critical Theory, History, and Cultural Studies who critically and philosophically examines the weird, the strange and the anomalous. He was a former field investigator with MUFON, has been featured on multiple podcasts, and contributes to Mysterious Universe and RoguePlanet. Another contributor to the book, our own Curt Collins, is our guest co-host. During this episode, MJ will reveal his reasons for quitting MUFON, and the panel will discuss the impact of the Roswell case on UFO culture.
« Last Edit: June 17, 2017, 02:46:52 PM by Gene Steinberg »


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
