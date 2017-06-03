We feature outspoken columnist/podcaster Kirk McElhearn, also known as Macworld's "iTunes Guy." This week Gene and Kirk talk briefly about the iTunes movie bundle sales, where you can buy 10 movies for $2 each, or individual movies for $5. Do those bundles provide top quality movies, or just a mixture of the good and the not-so-good? You'll also hear fearless predictions about what Apple may announce at the WWDC developer's conference. Will there be new Mac notebooks, a Siri speaker? What about a surprise product that nobody anticipated? Kirk also wonders why the pre-event chatter about what might be coming has been so light.



A contrary opinion comes from tech journalist Bryan Chaffin, co-founder and co-publisher of The Mac Observer. Bryan feels a number of rumors have been published about Apple's plans ahead of the event, more than usual. Gene and Bryan cover the basics, such as the new operating systems, possible new notebook computers, a Siri speaker system. Is such a gadget even needed? What about the fact that the presumed main rival the Amazon Echo, hasn't sold in large numbers? Or does such a product represent a focal point for Apple's HomeKit, which allows for home automation? Gene offers an update to his ongoing customer support issues with AT&T that required, so far, talking to no less than 25 people without any positive results.