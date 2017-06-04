Gene and Chris present a reality check for the UFO field with none other than Greg Bishop of “Radio Misterioso.” Greg’s latest book, “It Defies Language,” illustrated by noted blogger and artist Red Pill Junkie, is a collection of essays about the UFO subject and related phenomena. During this segment, Greg will join the panel in providing a hard look at the toxic state of the UFO field and what ought to be done to take research to the next level, a way to actually find solid answers to what is really going on. Gene will also bring up recent problems involving MUFON.