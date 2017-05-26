On this week’s all-star episode, we feature outspoken commentator/podcaster Peter Cohen. During this segment, Gene will discuss his efforts to get decent support from AT&T wireless, which involved multiple phone calls, and frustrating encounters with more than 20 different reps. Did he finally succeed? Gene and Peter will also discuss prospects for new Mac notebooks at Apple’s 2017 WWDC developer event in June. And about Apple’s decision to deliver subpar gaming performance on the Mac? As a former Macworld gaming columnist, Peter explains what is going on, and what he believes to be Apple’s reasons for not paying attention to the needs of avid gamers.



You’ll also hear from independent tech journalist Joe Wilcox, who writes for BetaNews. This wide-ranging discussion will include Joe’s observations about the quality of the four major wireless carriers in the U.S., as he explains the surprising result of his efforts to switch from one company to another to get better download speeds. Were there any notable announcements at the 2017 Google I/O conference in Mountain View, CA? Was it all about photos? What about the voice assistant platforms from Amazon, Apple and Google. Should Apple respond to the Amazon Echo with its own version? Gene and Joe will also talk about the prospects for new Mac notebooks at the W